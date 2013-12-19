OSLO Dec 19 Bayer has raised its offer for Norway's Algeta, its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, to 362 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Algeta's equity at 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

Bayer in late November offered to pay 336 Norwegian crowns per Algeta share. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)