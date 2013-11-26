(Fixes spelling of prostate in first paragraph)
* Bid at 27 percent premium to Algeta share price at
Monday's close
* Algeta shares rise above Bayer offer price in early trade
* Takeover bid is latest in a spate of cancer-focused deals
* Bayer and Algeta jointly develop prostate cancer drug
Xofigo
* Consensus forecast for Xofigo sales around $1 bln in 2018
By Balazs Koranyi and Ben Hirschler
OSLO/LONDON, Nov 26 Bayer has offered
to pay $2.4 billion for Norway's Algeta, its partner
for a new prostate cancer treatment, at a 27 percent premium to
the stock's last close, Algeta said on Tuesday.
The deal would boost Bayer's drugs division by giving it
outright control over Xofigo, a drug the two have developed
jointly since 2009 and started selling in the United States this
year.
Investors, however, bet that the German drugs and chemicals
group has a fight on its hands and Algeta's Chief Financial
Officer said that rival bids could not be ruled out.
Algeta shares jumped by a third in early trade to a record
349.7 Norwegian crowns, well above Bayer's bid of 336 crowns.
The Norwegian company said it was in early discussions that
might or might not lead to a transaction. A Bayer spokesman
confirmed it had made an offer but said it did not want to
provide details at this point.
The decision to go public with the preliminary offer
followed a leak in the German media overnight.
Algeta CFO Oystein Soug declined to comment on the level of
the bid but told Reuters that his company is under no pressure
to do a deal. "I think this company has great prospects on a
standalone basis," he said in a telephone interview.
Asked if another company might be in a position to counter
Bayer's offer, he said: "I would not exclude that opportunity,
but of course that is not my call."
For Bayer, Algeta fits with Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers'
strategy of driving growth by building up the pharmaceuticals
division, which now overshadows chemicals in importance.
CANCER FOCUS
The push by large pharmaceuticals companies to acquire
smaller biotech businesses to gain new drugs that could bolster
income is focusing increasingly on cancer therapy.
Amgen struck the fifth-largest biotechnology deal
in history in August by agreeing to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals for
$10.4 billion, while the Japan's Otsuka agreed in
September to buy Astex Pharmaceuticals for $886 million.
Other recent cancer deals have included AstraZeneca
buying privately-owned firms Amplimmune and Spirogen for up to
$940 million.
While much of the work in modern cancer medicine is
concentrated on the genetic basis of the disease and the role of
the immune system in controlling tumour growth, Xofigo is a
different type of radiation treatment.
It is a radioactive agent that migrates to parts of the body
of prostate cancer patients with abnormal bone growth, thereby
minimising damage to surrounding tissue.
Algeta is also researching other drugs, including an
innovative radioactive treatment delivered directly to tumours.
GROWING SALES
Although Xofigo sales reached only $17 million in the third
quarter, it received marketing authorisation in the European
Union this month and analysts expect sales to take off over the
next several years.
Annual worldwide sales are expected to reach $940 million by
2018, according to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson
Reuters Pharma, while Algeta says its own round-up of analyst
forecasts puts sales well above $1 billion by that time.
Despite the promise of Xofigo, analysts following Bayer said
the German group appeared to be offering a high price.
"We do not see potential at Algeta justifying such a high
takeover price," DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler said, adding
that further information might yield "some hidden value".
Analysts following Algeta, however, said the bid looked on
the low side, given that large drugmakers have often paid a
50-60 percent premium to acquire biotech companies.
Under the current deal between the companies, Bayer is
responsible for developing the drug, applying for health
authority approvals and commercialising. Bayer and Algeta share
profits equally in the United States and Bayer pays royalties to
Algeta on sales elsewhere.
Algeta shares have soared this year on the early success of
the drug and the offer price is 125 percent above the stock's
level 12 months ago.
One dose of Xofigo, used for castration-resistant prostate
cancer, costs $11,500 dollars. Full treatment requires six
doses.
Before the bid, Algeta was trading at close to 20 times its
expected 2015 earnings.
($1 = 6.1345 Norwegian krones)
(Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt; Editing by
Mark Potter, David Goodman and Tom Pfeiffer)