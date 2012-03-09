(Corrects to show firm is Bayer Healthcare, not Bayer AG)
By Tan Ee Lyn
HONG KONG, March 9 Bayer Healthcare, a
unit of Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer AG, said on
Friday its sales in the Asia Pacific grew 9.4 percent to 3.6
billion euros ($4.8 billion) in 2011 and it is confident it can
maintain growth in the region.
Bayer, which started producing the Aspirin
painkiller in Shanghai as early as 1936, said late last year
that it aimed to have sales in Asia of well over 11 billion
euros by 2015, with roughly 6 billion euros coming from the
Greater China region.
"Emerging markets are the focus of most companies as the
European and U.S. economies slow down ... in Bayer we get a
disproportionately high share of revenues from the emerging
markets," said Alok Kanti, regional head for Bayer's HealthCare
Pharmaceuticals in Asia Pacific.
"We are confident about our growth prospects in the region
based on the dynamic development of the economy and the
innovative potential of the pipeline."
Sales growth was especially strong in Singapore (30
percent), Vietnam (26 percent), Pakistan (26 percent), Malaysia
(14 percent) and Indonesia (13 percent), Kanti said in a
telephone interview from Singapore.
Bayer declined to provide a breakdown for its sales in
China.
Emerging economies make up 32 percent of Bayer's global
sales, with the United States comprising 22 percent, western
Europe 30 percent and others 15 percent.
One of Bayer's most important products is the
anti-clotting drug Xarelto. The company hopes it will soon win
approval in more countries to use Xarelto to prevent strokes in
patients with atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat.
Xarelto is now used mainly to fight deep vein thrombosis in
patients undergoing hip and knee replacement surgery.
Sales of Xarelto for use in hip and knee surgery grew 109
percent in Asia in 2011 and Bayer expects stronger sales growth
when it is approved for use in stroke prevention, Kanti said.
"Approximately 1.7 percent of people suffer from atrial
fibrillation and, therefore, a significant portion of these
people would be eligible to take this drug," Kanti said.
Bayer spent 2 billion euros developing Xarelto, including on
research and development, and the product used 70,000
participants in clinical studies.
Xarelto has already won approval in the United States,
European Union, Malaysia and Japan for use in stroke prevention
in patients with atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat,
and approvals from other counties are expected in coming months.
China is expected to give its approval within two years.
Bayer posted a 9 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hit
by a weak performance at its plastics business.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
