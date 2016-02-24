FRANKFURT Feb 24 German drugmaker Bayer named its head of strategy, Werner Baumann, as its new chief executive, replacing Marijn Dekkers and confirming previous reports.

Baumann will take over on May 1, Bayer said on Wednesday. Dekkers' contract, which has been due to run until the end of 2016, will be dissolved at the end of April, it added.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Baumann, long seen as heir apparent to Dekkers, would be appointed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)