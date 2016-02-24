FRANKFURT Feb 24 German drugmaker Bayer
named its head of strategy, Werner Baumann, as its
new chief executive, replacing Marijn Dekkers and confirming
previous reports.
Baumann will take over on May 1, Bayer said on Wednesday.
Dekkers' contract, which has been due to run until the end of
2016, will be dissolved at the end of April, it added.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that Baumann, long seen as heir apparent to Dekkers, would be
appointed.
