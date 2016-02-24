* Baumann to take over as CEO on May 1
* Outgoing CEO Dekkers' contract to be ended early
* Bankers expect Bayer to seek deals in non-pharma areas
(Adds further details, background, banker comment)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Bayer named Werner
Baumann, its head of strategy and a veteran at the drugmaker, as
its new chief executive on Wednesday, in a move some industry
watchers said could herald more deal-making in the German firm's
non-pharma markets.
Baumann, 53, will replace Marijn Dekkers, 58, on May 1,
Bayer said, confirming a Reuters report published last week.
Dekkers' contract had initially been due to run until the end of
2016 but will be ended early.
Baumann, who joined Bayer in 1988, made a name for himself
with the successful integration of rival drugmaker Schering in
2006 - at the time Bayer's biggest-ever takeover - and was a
driving force behind the acquisition of Merck & Co's
consumer health unit eight years later.
Investment bankers who know him describe Baumann as
introverted and indifferent to executive trappings, but said
this should not be confused with a lack of determination.
"Werner Baumann shouldn't be underestimated. He won't
hesitate to do a deal if it fits," one of them said.
Some bankers expect Bayer to do more deals in its non-pharma
markets, given Baumann's stated belief in a diversified
healthcare strategy, similar to Johnson & Johnson's.
Challenges loom for 150-year-old Bayer. The planned
combination of DuPont and Dow Chemical creates a
more formidable rival for Bayer's pesticides and seeds unit.
In animal health, Bayer is set to become a second-tier
player after major consolidation moves in the sector created
four clear market leaders.
Baumann spent four years practising for the takeover of
Schering, a $22 billion deal that restored aspirin inventor
Bayer - at the time struggling with its drugs offering - to its
pharmaceutical roots.
He helped develop a blueprint in 2002 to streamline mergers
and subsequent integration projects, seeking to eliminate
frictions that had hobbled Bayer in the past.
His handling of cutbacks in the integration of Schering
while keeping staff motivated proved to be a career-booster for
Baumann, who worked in Spain and the United States before
returning to headquarters in 2002.
He became finance chief in 2010 before moving to take charge
of strategy and portfolio management in 2014.
In the top job, Baumann will also have to show that Bayer's
previous bout of promising drug launches, such as anti-blindness
treatment Eylea and stroke prevention pill Xarelto, can be
sustained.
(Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark
Potter)