FRANKFURT Dec 18 Bayer AG has appointed Kemal Malik to its management board, giving him responsibility for innovation at the German drugs and chemicals maker.

Malik, 51, has been a member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee, Head of Global Development and Chief Medical Officer since July 1, 2007, Bayer said in a statement on Wednesday.

He will take up his new position on Feb. 1, 2014, and will also be responsible for the North America region.

Malik will replace board member Wolfgang Plischke, responsible for Innovation, Technology and Sustainability and the Asia/Pacific region, when he retires on April 30. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)