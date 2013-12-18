FRANKFURT Dec 18 Bayer AG has
appointed Kemal Malik to its management board, giving him
responsibility for innovation at the German drugs and chemicals
maker.
Malik, 51, has been a member of the Bayer HealthCare
Executive Committee, Head of Global Development and Chief
Medical Officer since July 1, 2007, Bayer said in a statement on
Wednesday.
He will take up his new position on Feb. 1, 2014, and will
also be responsible for the North America region.
Malik will replace board member Wolfgang Plischke,
responsible for Innovation, Technology and Sustainability and
the Asia/Pacific region, when he retires on April 30.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)