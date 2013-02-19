BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
FRANKFURT Feb 19 Bayer AG : * Says initiated phase III trial of VEGF Trap-Eye for the treatment of diabetic
macular edema in Asia and Russia
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, May 31 U.S. companies signed business deals with Vietnam worth over $8 billion on Wednesday, including power projects and jet engines from General Electric Co and diesel generator technology from Caterpillar , the Commerce Department said.