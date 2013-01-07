BRIEF-Agilent Technologies, Agendia to develop RNA-SEQ kit version of Agendia's mammaprint, blueprint tests
* Co, Agendia Inc to expand relationship to develop RNA-SEQ kit version of Agendia's currently marketed mammaprint, blueprint tests
FRANKFURT Jan 7 Bayer AG : * Says submits VEGF Trap-Eye (aflibercept) in Japan for treatment of macular
edema following central retinal vein occlusion
* company entered into subscription agreements with junfengxiang, two directors and employee subscribers