BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, March 6 Bayer AG says: * Bayer CropScience to strengthen global seedgrowth business with acquisition of Biagro Group * Established in 1984, Biagro has approximately 140 employees and production facilities in Argentina and Brazil.
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.