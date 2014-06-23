BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending execution of a material strategic agreement with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Bayer AG : * Says Bayer healthcare and dimension therapeutics to develop novel gene
therapy for hemophilia a * Says dimension therapeutics to get upfront payment of $20 million and
potential milestone payments of up to $232 million.
* Vita 34 AG: chief financial officer of Vita 34 AG to seek new challenges