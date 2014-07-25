BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care responds to ACCC proceedings
* "takes its obligations under competition and consumer law seriously and has worked cooperatively with ACCC during its investigation into a matter in coffs harbour."
July 25 Bayer AG : * Says phase III trial of sorafenib with capecitabine does not meet primary
endpointin patients with advanced breast cancer * Says the results do not affect the currently approved indications for nexavar Source text for Eikon:
* "takes its obligations under competition and consumer law seriously and has worked cooperatively with ACCC during its investigation into a matter in coffs harbour."
* Seeks trading halt pending execution of a material strategic agreement with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: