UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
July 30 Bayer AG : * Says regorafenib (Stivarga) approved in the European union for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors Source text: bit.ly/1oJQTkj
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.