BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology to pay annual cash div as 1.5 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 11 Bayer AG : * Says receives EU approval for Eylea in diabetic macular edema * Says plans for an immediate roll-out with Germany being one of the first
launch countries in Europe
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016