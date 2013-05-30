LONDON May 31 Britain's healthcare cost
watchdog NICE is recommending a new eye drug from Bayer
and Regeneron, after a price discount was
offered for its use on the state health service.
The draft decision by the National Institute for Health and
Clinical Excellence (NICE) means Eylea will compete in Britain
with Novartis's established product Lucentis as a
treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Novartis already has a separate discount scheme in place for
Lucentis. The size of the discounts offered on both drugs is
commercially confidential.
Eylea and Lucentis are both injected into the eye to counter
wet AMD, which affects a tiny part of the retina at the back of
the eye.
NICE decides if drugs should be paid for on the state health
service and its decisions are followed closely both by drug
companies and health authorities in other countries. NICE said
on Friday it expected to publish final guidance on Eylea in
August 2013.
Germany's Bayer and U.S.-based Regeneron are collaborating
on Eylea, with Regeneron maintaining exclusive rights in the
United States and Bayer - which licensed the drug from its
partner - marketing it elsewhere.