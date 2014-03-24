LONDON, March 24 Britain's healthcare cost
agency has recommended against using Bayer's new
prostate cancer drug Xofigo on the state health service because
the German firm did not provide evidence on how well it worked
compared to other therapies.
The draft guidance from the National Institute for Health
and Care Excellence (NICE), issued on Monday, is now subject to
consultation.
"We are disappointed not to able to recommend this drug, but
we have to be confident that its benefits justify its
considerable cost," said NICE Chief Executive Andrew Dillon.
Xofigo - priced at an average 24,240 pounds ($40,000) for a
course of treatment but also eligible for an undisclosed
discount - is a radioactive agent that migrates to parts of the
body with abnormal bone growth.
Bayer clinched a $2.9 billion deal last month to acquire
Norway's Algeta in order to gain full control of the
treatment, which the two companies developed jointly.
