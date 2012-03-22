DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 German chemicals
and drugs group Bayer is under no pressure to pursue
major takeovers or divestments to overhaul its diversified
structure, its chief executive said.
"Our most important goal is organic growth," CEO Marijn
Dekkers told journalists late on Wednesday.
Bayer was very well positioned with its three divisions
plastics, farming pesticides and healthcare, he added.
The comments come as its larger U.S. peer Pfizer
mulls an exit from its animal health unit, the world's largest
maker of veterinary medicines, with Bayer seen as a possible
suitor. Pfizer, however, has said it favours a spin-off over a
sale.
While he declined to comment on Pfizer, Dekkers said Bayer
remained on the lookout for deals.
"Every company of our size is looking for acquisition
opportunities. You have to do it to remain competitive."
A German paper reported this month Bayer made a non-binding
offer for the animal health business of Pfizer, even though
Bayer believes a spin-off is more likely.
People familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters
Bayer was sounding out its debt financing options with banks to
prepare for takeover opportunities.