FRANKFURT, March 10 German chemicals and
drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting to more
big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge,
Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a newspaper interview.
"I don't measure my success by acquisitions or divestments,"
he told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger in an interview published on
Saturday. "I think with our innovations we can grow under our
own power."
But the Dutch executive added: "If a good opportunity arises
to round out our business via acquisitions then we will have a
look."
People familiar with the matter had said this week that
Bayer was sounding out debt financing options with banks to
prepare for takeover opportunities such as one that may arise
from Pfizer Inc's mooted exit from veterinary medicine.
Germany's largest drugmaker is encouraged by increasingly
favourable market conditions for corporate bond issuers but is
not eyeing a specific takeover deal, the sources said.