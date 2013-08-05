BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement class A share split
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
FRANKFURT Aug 5 German pharmaceuticals company Bayer AG has entered a new cancer partnership with Compugen Ltd to research, develop and commercialise antibody-based therapies.
The two partners will jointly carry out a preclinical research programme, they said in a statement on Monday.
Under the deal, Compugen will receive an upfront payment of $10 million, and is eligible to receive over $500 million in potential milestone payments.
Compugen may also receive mid to high single digit royalties on worldwide net sales of any resulting products under the collaboration.
"Antibody-based immunotherapies are promising approaches in oncology which can stimulate the body's own immune cells to fight cancer cells," Bayer executive Andreas Busch said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
Fitch says growing trend in digitization of mortgage application process should continue in U.S. over long term
Initial public offering of 12.4 mln common shares priced at $6.50/shr