(Corrects headline to Bayer, not BASF)
FRANKFURT, April 29 Germany's Bayer
agreed to acquire U.S. birth-control devices company Conceptus
for $1.1 billion in cash, to cement its position as the
world's largest women's healthcare provider.
Within the next ten business days, Bayer will launch a
public tender offer to acquire all shares in Conceptus for
$31.00 apiece, with closing of the deal expected by mid-year
2013, Bayer said on Monday.
Conceptus had $28.2 million in adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last
year, on sales of $141 million.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)