BRIEF-ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt to retire
* Eric Affeldt intends to retire from his role as chief executive officer upon appointment of his successor
FRANKFURT May 29 Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday it had obtained antitrust clearance from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its planned $1.1 billion acquisition of U.S. contraceptive devices maker Conceptus .
Bayer said the transaction remains subject to a minimum tender of at least a majority of the outstanding Conceptus shares.
BRUSSELS, April 12 European Union regulators on Wednesday cleared U.S. car supplier Lear's takeover of the seats and metals business of Spain's Grupo Antolín-Irausa, saying it would still face sufficient competition.