* FDA head to testify in Yasmin liability case

* Expected to say Bayer kept blood clot data from FDA

Dec 5 A former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Bayer AG withheld from the agency reports of dangerous blood clots in users of the German drugmaker's popular birth control pills.

Attorneys representing Bayer in product liability cases brought by people who claim to have been harmed by the oral contraceptives Yasmin and Yaz had attempted to keep former FDA Commissioner David Kessler from testifying as an expert witness.

Kessler is expected to testify in upcoming trials that Bayer failed to adequately warn of the risk of dangerous blood clots called venous thromboembolisms, or VTEs, associated with Yasmin and Yaz, and that Bayer promoted the birth control pills for uses not approved by the FDA.

VTEs can significantly increase the risk of strokes or death.

Kessler's report, according to court documents unsealed on Monday in U.S. federal court in Illinois, states that, prior to the approval of Yasmin in May 2001, Bayer failed to inform the FDA or the public of adverse VTE events, including those in a study showing a much higher than expected incidence of VTEs.

It also states that, in 2003 Bayer, refused to change its warning of VTE risk when FDA experts calculated a higher reporting rate for Yasmin than for other oral contraceptives.

Kessler is also expected to testify that Bayer received reports of higher blood clot risks from a pair of independent studies, but failed to report them to the FDA or public until the studies were officially published more than a year later.

The Kessler report also says Bayer engaged in extensive off-label promotion of Yasmin and Yaz for premenstrual syndrome (PMS), despite a lack of FDA approval for the condition.

Bayer is facing thousands of personal injury lawsuits from users of Yasmin and Yaz with trials scheduled to begin next month in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

An FDA advisory panel is set to discuss the safety of the Bayer birth control pills later this week.