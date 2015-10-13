Oct 13 Women implanted with Bayer AG's
Essure permanent contraception device were more than
10 times more likely to require post-procedure surgery than
those who underwent laparoscopic sterilization, a study
published on Tuesday found.
The findings could cast additional doubt on the safety of
the Bayer device, which was approved in 2002 as an alternative
to surgical sterilization and acquired by Bayer in 2013. It has
faced recent scrutiny from U.S. health regulators following
numerous patient complaints and calls for its withdrawal from
the market.
By one year after the initial procedure, 2.4 percent of
Essure patients had required follow-up surgery compared with 0.2
percent of those who underwent the minimally-invasive tube tying
procedure, laparoscopic sterilization, researchers found. That
translates to about 21 additional surgeries per 1,000 patients
receiving Essure, they said.
"Small risk in large numbers of patients translates into
large numbers," said study leader Dr. Art Sedrakyan, professor
of healthcare policy and research at Weill Cornell Medicine in
New York.
"In some instances, these re-operations are quite major
surgeries" including hysterectomies, he added.
The study, which analyzed coding data on medical records of
some 52,000 women from outpatient ambulatory surgical centers in
New York state between 2005 and 2013, was published in the
British Medical Journal.
If the New York data were to be extrapolated to Essure use
throughout the United States, you come up with about 150,000
patients getting this type of additional surgery, Sedrakyan
said.
Both methods of contraception were equally effective, with
about a 1 percent risk of unintended pregnancies.
Bayer, in a statement, defended the safety and efficacy of
its device and cited limitations of the study, including that it
was "based on a single database of one U.S. state" and unclear
if it included patients who had Essure implantation in doctors'
offices.
Bayer estimates there are about 750,000 women using Essure
worldwide, about 70 percent of them in the United States.
Essure consists of two small nickel-titanium coils inserted
into the fallopian tubes. Scar tissue forming around the device
prevents pregnancy.
Personal injury lawsuits filed against Bayer have claimed
the implant led to allergic reactions to nickel, severe pelvic
pain, and surgeries to stabilize or remove the device after it
shifted. More than 5,000 adverse events have been reported to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though it is not always
clear what role Essure played in any event.
The FDA last month convened an advisory panel to mull the
benefits and risks of Essure, and discuss whether it should face
restrictions or label changes. The agency, calling it a high
priority issue, said it will review the study findings, its
panel's recommendations and public comments "to determine what
future actions may be appropriate" regarding Essure.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Andrew Hay)