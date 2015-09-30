BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayer and its investment bank advisers are rethinking options for the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group scheduled for Friday, given books are still not covered, several sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
Uncertain investor demand is prompting a review of options including trimming the planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion)volume, reducing the price or delaying the IPO altogether, the sources said.
"A decision has yet to be taken," one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.