FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Bayer's plastics division Covestro's stock market listing has not been blown off course by recent share market swings, Covestro's chief financial officer told a newspaper.

"For us the most important thing is our economic health and we are very pleased with that," Frank Lutz told Euro am Sonntag newspaper when asked if market jitters could hamper the listing, planned for Oct. 2.

Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in its initial public offering in what could become the biggest stock market debut in Germany in almost 15 years. ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hugh Lawson)