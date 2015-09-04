FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Bayer's Covestro,
Europe's fourth-largest chemicals maker, will launch an intital
public offering of new shares in the fourth quarter, Bayer said
on Friday.
"The offering will consist solely of new shares issued by
Covestro by way of a capital increase," Bayer said in a
statement.
Plastics specialist Covestro plans to use the proceeds from
the IPO primarily to repay debt to Bayer.
With net debt including pension liabilities at 2.5-3.0 times
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) for 2015, Covestro is seeking an
investment-grade credit rating, according to the statement.
The first day of trading typically follows about four weeks
after a company's so-called "intention to float" notification.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)