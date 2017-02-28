WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Bayer has placed shares in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro at 66.50 euros apiece, a source close to the matter said.
Bayer sold 22 million Covestro shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.