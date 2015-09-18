FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Bayer's plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) with an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday.

Bayer unveiled plans two weeks ago for a flotation of new Covestro shares in the fourth quarter, with proceeds earmarked to redeem debt made to Covestro by parent company Bayer.

The company said on Friday it would offer between 70.4 million and 94.3 million new shares from a capital increase at an issue price of between 26.50 euros and 35.50 euros apiece.

The number of shares to be issued will depend on the issue price in order to arrive at gross proceeds of about 2.5 billion euros, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)