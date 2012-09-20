MONHEIM, Germany, Sept 20 Bayer's
CropScience unit, the world's second-largest maker of farming
pesticides, said it aims to double the share of unit sales
generated by its genetically-modified seeds business to 20
percent by 2016.
The company seeks to use its traditional strength in weed
killers, insecticides and fungicides to develop its seeds
business, trying to market new crop varieties in combination
with dedicated pesticides.
The Bayer unit also said on Thursday its product launches
from 2011 to 2016 have an annual peak sales potential of at
least 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion).
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing Ludwig Burger)