MONHEIM, Germany, Sept 20 Bayer's CropScience unit, the world's second-largest maker of farming pesticides, said it aims to double the share of unit sales generated by its genetically-modified seeds business to 20 percent by 2016.

The company seeks to use its traditional strength in weed killers, insecticides and fungicides to develop its seeds business, trying to market new crop varieties in combination with dedicated pesticides.

The Bayer unit also said on Thursday its product launches from 2011 to 2016 have an annual peak sales potential of at least 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion).

