Reuters Market Eye - Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS) surges as much as 13 pct, hovers near all-time high of 2,715.15 rupees.

The stock is heading towards the biggest single-day gain since August 2014.

Bayer's Sept-quarter profit rose by 51 pct to 1.76 billion rupees ($28.60 million). The firm bucks the trend of weak earnings at rival PI Industries (PIIL.NS), and Rallis India (RALL.NS), according to analysts.

July-Sept earnings growth: Rallis -2 pct; PI -11.4 pct. (Source: Reuters, BSE)

(1 US dollar = 61.5400 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)