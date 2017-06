FRANKFURT Oct 29 Bayer on Monday said appointed Liam Condon as Chief Executive of Bayer CropScience effective December 1, 2012.

He succeeds Sandra E. Peterson, who is leaving the company on November 30, Bayer said.

Condon has been Managing Director of Bayer Vital GmbH, the business operations company for the Bayer HealthCare subgroup in Germany. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)