* Bayer CropScience aims to grow faster than U.S. market
* Biggest single investment area is Liberty herbicide
* $80 mln R&D centre opened in California
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Bayer CropScience
said it planned to invest close to $1 billion in the United
States between 2013 and 2016 as it aimed to grow faster than the
U.S. market as a whole.
The agricultural unit of German drugmaker Bayer said on
Wednesday the U.S. investments would be part of its global
capital expenditure programme of about $3.3 billion, which
started last year and extends through 2016.
Bayer CropScience Chief Executive Liam Condon said in a
statement the company's single biggest investment area in the
United States was to expand production capacity of its Liberty
herbicide.
Farmers are increasingly turning to Liberty to kill weeds
that have grown resistant to Monsanto's glyphosate.
Bayer said a year ago it would build a 380 million euro ($499
million) factory for Liberty in Alabama.
Condon was speaking at the inauguration of an $80 million
research and development site in West Sacramento, California.
"We are investing heavily in R&D infrastructure such as
laboratories, greenhouses and breeding stations as well as new
production capacities and seed processing facilities," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7609 euro)
