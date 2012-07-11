(Corrects name of CFO to Baumann)
BERLIN, July 11 German pharmaceuticals group
Bayer keeps benefiting from the weak euro, though the
region's deepening debt crisis is beginning to weigh on orders
in some sectors, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing the group's
chief financial officer.
"As positive as the situation looks at the moment, it is
clear that this will not be the case for the long term," Finanz
und Wirtschaft quoted Werner Baumann as saying.
"We are noticing more cautious orders in several upstream
industries" as consumers are growing cautious amid the financial
crisis, he said.
The euro's weakness helped Bayer's first-quarter results,
contributing about 90 million euros ($110 million) to company
accounts. Germany's largest drugmaker may continue to benefit
from the euro's decline for a bit longer, Baumann said.
Pharmaceuticals, Bayer's core business, remains "very
stable," though may suffer from growing cuts in government
spending, he said.
The CropScience business had a good start to the year,
Baumann said, noting the outlook for the division could be
raised if the positive development persists.
"The weakening that, for instance, manufacturers of
semiconductors or speciality chemicals already feel is something
that we will probably also witness in our business, but later,"
Baumann said.
Bayer does not plan further restructuring measures as an
existing cost-cutting program may yield planned savings of 150
million euros by the end of 2012, Baumann said, adding the
company has no plans to sell its MaterialScience business.
($1 = 0.8160 euro)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dan Lalor)