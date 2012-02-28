FRANKFURT Feb 28 German drugs and
chemicals maker Bayer said it aimed to cut its debt
by about 1 billion to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) this year to
gain flexibility as it scans the market for takeover targets.
"In the first half the year our liquidity is burdened by
items such as interest, dividend and bonus payments. But during
the remainder of the year we will build up liquidity from our
operating cash flows," Chief Financial Officer Werner Baumann
told Reuters on the sidelines of the group's annual results
press conference.
The company earlier on Tuesday reiterated it was looking for
acquisitions targets mainly in the healthcare and plant
protection industries.
"We want to continue to bring down the debt level to be able
to pay for future acquisitions," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers
told a press briefing.
Bayer has reduced its debt from about 17 billion euros from
its 2006 takeover of rival Schering to about 7 billion by the
end of 2011, a level that gives it a relatively low debt burden
compared with peers.
At 0.8 times recent earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Bayer's net debt is
lower than that of major European drug industry rivals Novartis
, GlaxoSmithkline and Roche, StarMine
data shows.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)