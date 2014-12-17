BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aurora Optoelectronics' share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
FRANKFURT Dec 17 German drugmaker Bayer said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell veterinary products to treat horses to Sanofi's animal health unit Merial.
The deal to sell these products - Legend/Hyonate and Marquis - is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to merger control clearance, it said, without providing financial details.
"These equine products have no strategic relevance for our business and represent less than 2 percent of our worldwide sales," said Dirk Ehle, head of Bayer HealthCare's Animal Health Division. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.