FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Bayer plans to
sell its plastics business with an estimated value of about 8
billion euros ($10.3 billion) as part of a shift away from
chemicals towards pharmaceuticals and crop science, a German
newspaper reported, citing informed sources.
Plans to divest the business, which Bayer calls
MaterialScience, could be announced as soon as on Thursday, the
Wall Street Journal Deutschland cited one source as saying.
It remains unclear whether Bayer plans a direct sale of the
business or a spin-off via a public flotation, several sources
told the paper. A splitting off of the business was also
possible, the paper said.
None of the steps were likely to happen before next year,
one of the sources was cited by the paper as saying.
MaterialScience makes polycarbonate plastics for panoramic
roofs in luxury cars and for blu-ray disks, among other
products. Polycarbonates are in ample global supply after
lower-cost rivals in the Middle East, mainly Sabic,
built new sites.
Bayer was not immediately available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7786 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ralf Bode; Editing by Ken
Wills)