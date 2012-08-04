FRANKFURT Aug 4 The finance chief of Bayer
, Germany's largest drugmaker, raised the prospect of
a dividend increase next year, following a higher profit outlook
issued last month.
"Our operating business is developing very well at the
moment," Chief Financial Officer Werner Baumann told Sunday
paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview,
according to an excerpt made available to Reuters on Saturday.
"Our last dividend was 1.65 euros per share. If adjusted
earnings gain 10 percent as planned, we will have leeway for an
increase."
Bayer last month raised its full-year earnings
outlook much more than expected as high grain prices fuelled
demand at its farming pesticides unit and a fallen euro lifted
the value of the its overseas revenues.
The diversified company said at the time it expected a high
single-digit percentage gain in adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), where it
had previously seen a slight increase.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Toby Chopra)