WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Bayer AG's
drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension.
The drug, Adempas, also known as riociguat, is designed to
treat thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, a rare disease
typically caused by blood clots that restrict the flow of blood
from the heart to the lungs.
It is also designed to treat pulmonary arterial
hypertension, in which arteries of the lungs constrict, forcing
the heart to work harder. Symptoms of both conditions are
similar and include shortness of breath, fatigue, weakness and
potential heart failure.
The drug will carry a boxed warning, the most serious
possible, against use in pregnant women due to the risk of
harming the fetus. All female patients must be enrolled in a
risk mitigation program, comply with pregnancy testing and be
counseled on the need for contraception.
Prescribers will be required to be certified by enrolling in
the program, and pharmacies will only be able to dispense
Adempas to patients eligible to receive it under the risk
mitigation program.
Adempas belongs to a class of drugs known as soluble
guanylate cyclase stimulators that help arteries relax to
increase blood flow and decrease blood pressure. It is designed
to improve the ability of patients to exercise.
The FDA had initially suggested the drug be approved at
doses lower than the maximum 2.5 milligram dose proposed by
Bayer, arguing that a starting dose of 0.5 milligram and maximum
dose of 1.5 milligrams three times a day would confer the same
benefit as the higher dose with a reduced risk of side effects,
particularly low blood pressure.
But a panel of outside advisors to the FDA disagreed and
recommended approving the drug with a 2.5-milligram limit,
saying they wanted as many options as possible and that
decisions on dosing should be left to physicians. In approving
the drug, the FDA did not restrict the maximum dose to 1.5
milligrams.