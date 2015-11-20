BERLIN Nov 20 Germany's Bayer has
filed for marketing approval in the European Union and the
United States for its new five-year contraceptive, it said on
Friday.
LCS-16 is a new low-dose levonorgestrel-releasing
intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) which is directly placed in the
uterus for contraception for up to five years.
"Data from Phase III clinical trials... have demonstrated
that LCS-16 is highly effective and well tolerated regardless of
age and parity," Bayer said in a statement.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)