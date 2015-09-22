(Updates with details from FDA's documents; background)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 U.S. health experts will
review the potential risks of Bayer AG's permanent
contraceptive device, Essure, on Thursday in light of growing
complaints over possible side effects, and consider whether its
use should be restricted.
The Food and Drug Administration made public on Tuesday the
questions it would like addressed by an advisory panel of
outside experts. Essure, which was approved for U.S. use in
2002, consists of two nickel-titanium coils that are inserted
through the vagina into the fallopian tubes to block pregnancy.
Some 17,000 women who had the device implanted and claim it
has hurt them are members of the Facebook group "Essure
Problems," run by Angela Lynch, who herself experienced problems
with Essure. Complaints voiced by the women include chronic
pain, heavy bleeding, fatigue and skin allergies.
The FDA panel will be asked to discuss potential changes to
the product's label and whether further clinical studies should
be conducted. The panel will not be asked to formally vote on
their recommendations.
Bayer obtained the device with its $1.1 billion acquisition
of Conceptus in 2013 and maintains it is safe and effective. It
says roughly 750,000 units have been sold, mostly in the United
States.
Dr. Patricia Carney, the company's medical director for
Essure, said the company welcomes the discussion.
"We want to understand as a company what is going on," she
said. "We want to know whether there is a link to the product."
Already the complaints have led some physicians to
re-examine their use of the device.
Dr. Sebastiaan Veersema a gynecologist at St. Antonius
Hospital Nieuwegein in the Netherlands, was an early European
adopter, implanting the device in nearly 1,400 people and
training dozens of practitioners in its use.
He now believes more research needs to be done to establish
what, if any, relationship exists between the device and the
problems relayed by some patients.
"If there is something wrong with the device I want to
know," he said.
Veersema said a stronger screening process might be
warranted to avoid implanting Essure in women who already have a
uterine problem, such as fibroids.
Angela Lynch was 28 when she was implanted with the device.
She had three children and did not want any more.
"Because I had just had a kid I wrote off all my symptoms as
hormonal, my body trying to adjust," she said. "After two years
I started losing hair. Then I started losing teeth, and over
time it got to where my whole body was hurting."
In 2012 she had the device removed and underwent a
hysterectomy.
"After three days it was like I woke up from a 5-year flu,"
she said.
Dr. Cindy Basinski, who consults for Bayer and will be
testifying on the company's behalf at the FDA meeting, has been
implanting the device since 2006 and has conducted about 1,100
procedures with minimal complications.
She has had "a couple" of patients come to her with
complaints and one asked for the device to be removed.
Basinski, who practices in Newburgh, Indiana, said she in
"no way discounts the patients out there recounting their
experience," but said it was not possible to draw scientific
conclusions from anecdotal information.
For some doctors, it is not just the implantation of the
device that needs to be looked at but how it is removed.
Dr. Shawn Tassone, who practices at a clinic in Austin,
Texas, began implanting Essure in 2008, said there is no
standardized method for removal.
"I'm hoping that all this will change the way doctors
counsel their patients," Tassone said. "Instead of saying Essure
is an easy procedure with no side effects, (they should) say
this is a surgery and there are people reporting complications."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Michele
Gershberg, Eric Walsh and Marguerita Choy)