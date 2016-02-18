Feb 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may
have greatly underestimated the number of fetal deaths among
women who became pregnant after using Bayer AG's
Essure contraceptive device, according to a private analyst who
combed through the agency's public database.
The FDA has cited five fetal deaths in women who became
pregnant after using Essure, two metal coils inserted into the
fallopian tubes.
Madris Tomes, founder and chief executive officer of Device
Events, said her analysis of thousands of adverse events from
the agency's website shows 303 fetal deaths were linked to
Essure.
The agency is expected this month to decide whether to
restrict use of the device, change the product's label or
recommend additional clinical trials. The FDA also cited four
adult deaths for reasons such as infection and uterine
perforation.
The disparity on fetal deaths between the FDA count and her
own was because the agency searches broad headings of adverse
event reports that are submitted to the agency by patients and
doctors rather than searching the detailed texts of such
complaints, Tomes said.
"When adverse events go to the FDA, 'death', 'injury' or
'malfunction' are the boxes you check," Tomes said. "My system
searches the (fuller) narrative," she said, using keywords such
as 'fetal death', 'stillbirth', 'stillborn' and 'miscarriage'.
Tomes worked as a consultant or data analyst employee of the
FDA for four years before setting up her own company last summer
to analyze the agency's public data, she said.
U.S. Representative Mike Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania
Republican who has introduced a bill to remove Essure from the
market, on Wednesday sent the FDA a copy of Tomes' report and
urged the agency to review the "immense discrepancy" in numbers.
FDA spokeswoman Deborah Kotz on Wednesday declined to
comment on Tomes' analysis, but said the FDA would review it and
respond to Fitzpatrick.
Approved in 2002, Essure was billed as an alternative to
tubal ligation. The FDA has since received thousands of
complaints, including reports of the device breaking or moving
and causing injuries.
Dozens of women who attended an FDA advisory meeting in
September urged the agency to withdraw Essure, saying not enough
is known about its potential to harm users.
Bayer officials could not be reached for comment. Bayer
maintains the device is safe and effective and says roughly
750,000 units have been sold, mostly in the United States.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)