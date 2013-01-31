REFILE-Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 pct in 2017-FT
June 2 Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Germany's Bayer CropScience blasted a European Commission proposal as "draconian" after Brussels said it wants to suspend all use of neonicotinoids products in crops attractive to bees for two years.
A report by European food safety watchdog EFSA linked the use of these pesticides to the declining bee population.
The Bayer unit said it believed that the Commission's "overly conservative interpretation of the precautionary principle is a missed opportunity to achieve a fair and proportional solution." (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
June 2 Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* "For Pfizer’s US Biopharma business as of the first quarter, the weighted average net selling price increase YTD is 4% in the US" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)