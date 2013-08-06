UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
FRANKFURT Aug 6 Bayer said on Tuesday that two late-stage studies testing its drug VEGF Trap-Eye against diabetic macular edema (DME) met their primary goals.
Bayer co-develops the eye drug, also known as Eylea, with Regeneron.
Bayer said that Regeneron now expects to submit an application for U.S. marketing approval for the treatment of DME in 2013, about a year earlier that previously planned.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago