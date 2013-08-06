FRANKFURT Aug 6 Bayer said on Tuesday that two late-stage studies testing its drug VEGF Trap-Eye against diabetic macular edema (DME) met their primary goals.

Bayer co-develops the eye drug, also known as Eylea, with Regeneron.

Bayer said that Regeneron now expects to submit an application for U.S. marketing approval for the treatment of DME in 2013, about a year earlier that previously planned.