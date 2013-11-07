FRANKFURT Nov 7 German drugmaker Bayer said it filed for marketing approval in Europe for the use of eye drug Eylea as a treatment of diabetic macular oedema.

Bayer has said it expects Eylea, also known as VEGF Trap-Eye, to generate more than 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in peak annual sales.

The injection, which Bayer is co-developing with Regeneron , is already approved for other eye diseases.