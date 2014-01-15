FRANKFURT Jan 15 German drugmaker Bayer AG
said on Wednesday it was cleared by the French health
authority to reintroduce oral acne treatment Diane-35 to the
French market after an eight-month suspension.
The European Commission said in July that Diane-35 was safe
for use, a seal of approval which obliged France to allow sales
of the product again.
France had suspended sales of Diane-35 after four deaths
over the past 25 years were linked to its use.
The pill reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking
ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even
though it is not approved for this use.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)