FRANKFURT Aug 29 Bayer said on Wednesday it has received the European label extension for its imaging agent Gadovist 1.0, also known as Gadobutrol.

Based on the label extension, Gadovist can be used in Europe for magnetic resonance imaging of the whole body.

It said additional clinical trials with Gadovist are currently underway in a variety of patient settings for marketing approval in other countries.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)