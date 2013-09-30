FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayer said it named Pfizer executive Olivier Brandicourt as the new head of its healthcare division.

Brandicourt will take over from Bayer Healthcare interim head Wolfgang Plischke on Nov. 1, Germany's largest drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.

The previous head of Bayer Healthcare, Joerg Reinhardt, quit Bayer in February to become chairman of Novartis .