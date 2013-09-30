BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayer said it named Pfizer executive Olivier Brandicourt as the new head of its healthcare division.
Brandicourt will take over from Bayer Healthcare interim head Wolfgang Plischke on Nov. 1, Germany's largest drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.
The previous head of Bayer Healthcare, Joerg Reinhardt, quit Bayer in February to become chairman of Novartis .
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .