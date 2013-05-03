FRANKFURT May 3 Bayer said its HealthCare division stopped a Phase II/III study testing its experimental treatment BAY 86-6150 on certain haemophilia A and B patients due to safety concerns.

"The hope that BAY 86-6150 might help patients with inhibitors to achieve better control of their disease could not be fulfilled due to the detection of a neutralizing antibody in the trial," the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)