BRIEF-Space3 to start trading as of April 5
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
Aug 2 Bayer AG's experimental blood pressure drug worked well in clinical trials and should be approved, but at lower doses, medical reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded.
The reviewers posted their report on the agency's website in preparation for a meeting on Tuesday of outside medical experts who will discuss the findings and recommend whether the FDA should approve the drug.
The drug is designed to improve exercise capacity in patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, or CTEPH, who cannot be operated on or who continue to suffer from the condition after surgery.
The drug is also being developed to improve exercise capacity for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, and to delay worsening of the condition.
The primary safety concerns relate to bleeding, low blood pressure and possible impact on kidney function in some patients. The reviewers said the drug can cause birth defects and a risk-management program would need to be implemented.
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric