* Sees Healthcare 2014 adj EBITDA margin of at least 28 pct
* Sees CropScience 2014 adj EBITDA margin at 24 pct
* MaterialScience sales volume to grow faster than global
GDP
* Share indicated up 1 pct, German DAX seen up 0.4 pct
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, March 14 German chemicals and
drugs group Bayer expects higher profit margins and
sales at its healthcare division over the next three years,
where product launches are set to boost prescription drug sales
by 16 percent.
The healthcare division, which also makes non-prescription
and animal health drugs, contrast agents and blood glucose
metres, is aiming for sales of roughly 20 billion euros ($26.2
billion) in 2014, up from 17.2 billion euros last year,
Germany's largest drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at the unit should reach at least 28
percent of sales by the same date, up from 27.4 percent in 2011,
it added.
Bayer shares were indicated up 1 percent in pre-market
trade, with Germany's DAX index seen up 0.4 percent.
Bayer is pinning its hopes on new drug launches to lift
earnings in the coming years, while its plastics division
struggles with high raw materials costs.
The company has said its four most promising drugs, led by
newly-launched anti-clotting pill Xarelto, have the potential to
rack up combined annual sales of as much as 5 billion euros,
although little of that will be seen this year.
Market research has shown Xarelto got off to a slow start
compared with rival pill Pradaxa from Boehringer Ingelheim.
Both pills compete in the mass market for stroke prevention
in patients with a common heart rhythm disorder and will likely
face an even stronger rival in Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb
and Pfizer, expected to get U.S. approval in
late June.
Bayer said on Wednesday prescription drug sales were set to
rise to about 11.5 billion euros by 2014, up 16 percent from
2011.
At its plastics unit, called MaterialScience, Bayer said
only that it expected sales volumes to rise at a higher rate
than global economic growth.
Bayer's pesticides and plant biotech unit CropScience,
meanwhile, is aiming for more than 8 billion euros in 2014
sales, up from 7.3 billion last year.
The unit's underlying EBITDA margin would rise to about 24
percent from 22.8 percent last year, Bayer added.
Bayer last month posted a 9 percent drop in fourth-quarter
profit as price rises failed to offset soaring oil-derived raw
materials costs at its plastics division, which is the world's
No.1 maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics for car
lights and sports goggles.