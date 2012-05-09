* Business has annual sales of about 1 bln eur
* Sale could increase firepower for acquisitions-sources
* Bayer declines to comment
(Recasts with own sources)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer is considering the sale of its blood glucose
meters business as it offers few synergies with its other
healthcare activities, two people familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
Bayer has held talks with prospective buyers of its Diabetes
Care unit, which has annual sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion), the sources said.
Proceeds from the sale could increase Bayer's flexibility as
it looks for takeover opportunities, they said. Bayer has said
that while its focus is on organic growth it would look for
acquisition targets to strengthen its healthcare or genetically
modified seeds businesses.
Financial Times Deutschland had reported the mooted sale
earlier in its Wednesday edition.
Bayer declined to comment.
($1=0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Huebner and Frank
Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Ed Lane and Mike
Nesbit)